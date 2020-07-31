Killer croc snared in Sarawak, human remains found within

The 4.5-metre long crocodile is believed to have killed the boy last Sunday. — Picture courtesy of the state Fire and Rescue Department

KUCHING, July 31 — A 4.5-metre long crocodile that was believed to have killed a 14-year old boy in Tanjung Manis in Mukah Division last Sunday, was caught by a search and rescue (SAR) team this morning.

A spokesman of the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said pieces of bones and flesh, as well as clothes belonging to the missing Ricky anak Ganya, were found inside its stomach.

“At about 9.15am, the crocodile took the bait, a chicken, attached to a hook laid by a team from the Wild Life Department, the Sarawak Forestry Corporation and the police at a spot about three kilometres away from where the boy was last seen,” the spokesman said.

He said the boy, together with his aunt and two members of the family from Rumah Dadat longhouse, was looking for river snails when he was dragged underwater by the crocodile at about 11.30am on July 26.

He said the aunt witnessed the attack.

A search team consisting of personnel from the Bomba, police, Civil Defence Department, Wild Life Department, Sarawak Forestry Corporation and Rumah Dadat longhouse residents was then formed.