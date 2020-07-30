Education Ministry: Enrolment of Kuching-based students into matriculation colleges postponed

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 ― The enrolment of 289 students from Kuching district into matriculation colleges throughout the country has been postponed to another date to be announced later.

The Education Ministry (MOE) in a statement today said the decision was made after Kuching district was identified as a red zone by the Health Ministry (MOH) Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) yesterday.

Following that, the admission of 154 students of Sarawak Matriculation College, located in Kuching district has also been postponed.

“The matriculation colleges will contact all students affected by this delay. MOE will bear the cost of new economy flight tickets for those affected and have already purchased flight tickets for admission into the matriculation colleges.

“The students are required to submit their claims with supporting documents for tickets purchased,” it added. ― Bernama