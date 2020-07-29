Lawyers: Rayhan Kabir ready to be deported, apologises for criticism against mistreatment of migrants

Rayhan was arrested by Immigration officers last Friday in Setapak following a two-week manhunt. — Picture via Facebook Immigration Department

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 ― Two lawyers representing Bangladeshi Md Rayhan Kabir, who was arrested after appearing on an Al Jazeera documentary, said today that their client has expressed his willingness to be deported to his home country and even apologised for the statement he made.

C. Selvaraja and Sumitha Shaanthinni Kishna said they have met with Rayhan earlier today after being granted permission by the Immigration Department.

"He had no intention to accuse the authorities. That was just what he felt when he saw an operation that took place,” Selvaraja was quoted by Malaysiakini, referring to Rayhan.

"He is keen to go back whenever the authorities decide to send him back. He wants to go back to be with his family."

The lawyers said Rayhan had apologised for his statement in the interview with Al Jazeera, which was made since he was emotional after seeing his friends detained in raids against undocumented migrants in May.

“He did not mean to accuse the enforcement authorities...the police have already recorded his statement in regards to this," he was quoted saying.

Selvarajaa added that Rayhan said he has been treated well by the authorities throughout his time in detention.

“He is being given perfect treatment with good food... he said he has no complaints," Selvarajaa reportedly said.

The lawyer said they will be writing officially to the Immigration Department about their next course of action and to ask when Rayhan will be deported.

Rayhan was featured in the Al Jazeera documentary Locked Up in Malaysia’s Lockdown that alleged the mistreatment of migrants by Malaysian authorities during the movement control order.

In the 25-minute and 50-second video produced by Al Jazeera’s 101 East team, he had accused the authorities of racism against undocumented migrants, claiming that being an undocumented migrant in Malaysia is not a crime.

Rayhan’s work permit has since been revoked and the Immigration Department said yesterday that he will be deported and blacklisted from entering Malaysia forever.

Rayhan was arrested by Immigration officers last Friday in Setapak following a two-week manhunt.

Police are investigating Al Jazeera for sedition among several other Malaysian laws.