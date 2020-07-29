Face masks compulsory where social distancing not possible, says Dr Noor Hisham

Office workers are pictured during lunchtime in Kuala Lumpur June 5, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 ― The ruling on compulsory wearing of face masks is applicable to crowded public places where social distancing could not be practised, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said face masks have been widely used by those taking public transport and the government is now looking to enforce this rule in stages.

“First, face mask (was introduced) for public transport. Now, we look into public places, mainly at very congested public places.

“Not in public places like car park when there is social distancing. The issue is (when) there is no social distancing in crowded public places,” he said in a media engagement session here today.

He said the government is also looking at a grace period of one month before fully enforcing this rule to ensure that everyone has access to face masks. ― Bernama