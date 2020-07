Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah speaks on his phone at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex July 28, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who was found guilty on all seven charges, is only at fault for overtrusting people, the High Court today heard.

His lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said Najib, 67, however, is willing to take the blame due to his fault of trusting people that ought to run the company ― 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) ― as well as SRC International Sdn Bhd.

“In certain instances, he overtrusted people,” said Muhammad Shafee. ― Bernama