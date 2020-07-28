Pakatan leaders laud voters for road to Najib’s guilty verdict

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the so-called ‘people’s tsunami’ then had made the right choice. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Several Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders have thanked voters today for causing Barisan Nasional’s defeat in 2018 that led Datuk Seri Najib Razak to being convicted today for misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the so-called “people’s tsunami” then had made the right choice.

“Without the people’s tsunami during GE14, all these misdeeds would not have been leaked. Without the people's tsunami during GE14, the guilty ones could not have been brought to justice,” he posted on Twitter.

He also added that the same election decision had made it possible for Malaysia to regain the billions back from banker Goldman Sachs and the United States' government.

“Yet now the same characters are playing prominent and important roles within the Perikatan Nasional government. The people must rise up again,” he said.

Damansara MP Tony Pua tweeted that after months of depressing news following the change of government, Malaysians will celebrate today “as the judiciary demonstrates its teeth and impartiality.”

Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim also said the voters have proven that there is no greater power in the country than themselves.

“If not for the change in government in 2018, the people would continue to be lied to by Umno and its allies, and the nation's money robbed by kleptocrats,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin thanked social activists that have joined the fight against Najib includin former Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah, Bersih 2.0 secretariat member Mandeep Singh Karpal, and former PKR Youth deputy chief Fariz Musa who faced charges for the #KitaLawan rally alongside himself.

“Today we felt vindicated. Justice and truth finally prevailed,” he said.

Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been found guilty by the High Court earlier today for seven charges abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering.

In 2018, he had led BN into its first defeat at the polls in six decades, following public anger over the alleged misappropriation of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) funds.