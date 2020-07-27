Najib, Rosmah inspected over 400 watches, 300 handbags over the weekend

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court July 17, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor inspected 306 handbags, 401 watches, 16 watch accessories and 234 eyeglasses seized by police from a premises belonging to Obyu Holdings Sdn Bhd in Pavilion Residences in May 2018.

The items were allegedly proceeds from unlawful activities linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund scandal. The seizure was made under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001.

Deputy public prosecutor, Faten Hadni Khairuddin told reporters this after the case management at the High Court, here, today.

Earlier during the proceedings, Faten Hadni informed High Court judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin that Najib and Rosmah had inspected the non-jewellery items on July 25.

The seized items are now kept in Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

“However, inspection of the jewellery items is yet to be done as the Lebanese jeweller, Global Royalty Trading SAL is still not allowed to enter the country as our borders are currently closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I request for the court to fix another case management for Najib, Rosmah and Global Royalty Trading SAL to decide on a date to view the jewellery items,” she said.

The judge fixed August 26 for case management. Last March, the judge allowed Najib and Rosmah to view the jewellery items seized by the authorities.

The prosecution had filed the application to forfeit the assets said to be worth RM680 million that were seized from the Obyu Holdings premises which is owned by Tan Sri Bustari Yusof.

Najib, Rosmah, Umno and Global Royalty were the third parties in the forfeiture application. Umno, which is claiming an unspecified amount of cash placed in the properties, however, did not apply to inspect the monies.

Global Royalty was represented by lawyer Venathani Rajagopal, while Zahria Eleena Redza acted for Najib and Mardhyah Siraj appeared for Umno. — Bernama