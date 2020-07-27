Ismail Sabri: Max 20 pax per home on Hari Raya Aidiladha, individuals on home quarantine can’t participate

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Muslims will have to limit the number of visitors and family members to a maximum of 20 people for this year's Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations, says Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said those who are currently observing their compulsory 14-days home quarantine are not allowed to participate in the celebrations.

He also said these individuals will not be allowed to fulfil their Solat Sunat Aidiladha as well as receive visitors.

“Visitors to your home cannot exceed 20 people at any given time.

“Those undergoing their mandatory home quarantine are not allowed to leave their homes nor receive any visitors, this is important,” said Ismail during a live telecast from Parliament.

“So if we find those with the Covid-19 wristband out and about, I urge the public to call the authorities immediately.”

Ismail said in order to ensure the festivities do not get out of hand, the police will be playing an active part to monitor the situation.

The SOPs put in place are only for the Federal Territories but Ismail said other states can use it as a template in their respective states.

He reminded that the same rules were implemented during this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

The only difference being at that time, interstate travel was not allowed unless the individual gets permission from the authorities.

Apart from that, Ismail moved to allay public fears that the government would reinstate the movement control order (MCO) today as Covid-19 cases increased.

He said there were ongoing discussions about it, but the negative impact of yet another MCO would be costly for the country.

Hence, he urged the public to be disciplined and continue to respect the rules and SOPs the government has put in place.

“I know yesterday I said if cases reach three digits there is a possibility an MCO will be called.

“Many raised their concerns while others supported the move. However, the impact on the country would be huge especially on businesses and the movement of the people.

“So it’s up to all of you to ensure this does not happen again,” said Ismail.

“If we avoid things that are disallowed now, be disciplined, and continue to look after our own health and those around us we can avoid this. The power is in your hands.”