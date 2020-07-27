Dr Noor Hisham: Seven new Covid-19 cases, three involved local transmission among Malaysians

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaking at the Covid-19 media briefing in Putrajaya July 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Malaysia today recorded seven new Covid-19 cases of which three cases were transmitted locally.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the three cases involving Malaysians were detected through pre-operation testing in Sabah hospitals — two at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu, and one at Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Likas.

This brings the total number of infected patients nationwide so far to 8,904, with 179 active cases.

As for the remaining four imported cases, one infection was reported each from Pakistan, Russia, Australia, and Indonesia.

