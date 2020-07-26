Ex-adviser to star entrepreneur Dr Rozmey pleads not guilty to money laundering almost RM113,000

A former personal adviser to well-known entrepreneur Datuk Dr Che Rozmey Che Din today pleaded not guilty to 13 charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 amounting to almost RM113,000. — Reuters pic

ALOR SETAR, July 26 — A former personal adviser to well-known entrepreneur Datuk Dr Che Rozmey Che Din today pleaded not guilty to 13 charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001 amounting to almost RM113,000.

The accused, Abdullah Sani Ismail, 65, made the plea after all the charges were read out in the presence of Judge Juraidah Abbas at the Alor Setar Sessions Court here today.

Of the 13 charges, three involved the accused disposing of money amounting to RM70,500 through seven cheques at the Teluk Wan Jah branch of CIMB Bank Berhad here.

All the offences were conducted on September 10 and December 9, 2014, on July 6 and July 7, 2015, as well as on June 10 and July 12, 2016, from an account belonging to AS Utama Consultant.

On three more charges, he was accused of using money amounting to RM6,529.23 which were the proceeds from illegal activities from an account belonging to AS Utama Consultant to purchase several items at the same bank branch.

Abdullah Sani was charged with committing the offences on November 1 and November 30, 2014, on March 31 and October 24, 2015 and April 29 and July 16, 2016, from the same current account.

Two other charges were for transferring money amounting to RM6,098 which were the proceeds from illegal activities from the same current account to a savings account belonging to Nur Azhani Abdullah Sani at Bank Islam Berhad on November 3, 2014, July 2, 2015, December 12, 2014 and July 11, 2015.

On another charge, he was charged with transferring money amounting to RM9,600 which were proceeds from illegal activities from the same current bank account to a savings account owned by Shareez Sani Abdullah at CIMB Berhad on December 10, 2014 and July 22, 2016.

The accused was also charged with transferring money amounting to RM1,500 which were proceeds from illegal activities, from the same current bank account to a savings bank account belonging to Masitoh Halim at CIMB Berhad on January 13, 2015.

On subsequent charges, he was accused of transferring money amounting to RM1,600 which were proceeds from illegal activities, from the same current bank account to an account belonging to Jawahar Hussain Habeeb Rahuman at Maybank Berhad on May 16, 2016.

Abdullah Sani was also accused of using money amounting to RM16,844.98 which were proceeds from illegal activities from his own savings account to purchase various items and services at the Alor Setar branch of Hong Leong Bank Berhad on May 27 and December 27, 2015 and on January 8 and August 31, 2016.

If convicted, the accused can be sentenced to a maximum of 15 years’ jail and fine of not less than five times the amount of value from the illegal activities or instruments of offence at the time the offence was committed or RM5 million, whichever is higher, for each offence.

Judge Juraidah allowed the accused bail of RM30,000 for all charges with one surety, but Abdullah Sani was only allowed to make bail after undergoing an eight-month jail sentence he was facing for previous cases involving breach of trust.

Prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Syafinas Shabudin, while the accused was represented by counsel Badrol Hisham Abdullah. The judge set August 30 for a re-mention of the case. — Bernama