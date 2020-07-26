Business groups urge DBKL to unfreeze liquor licences, warn thousands of jobs at risk

Hoteliers, restaurants, bars, wholesalers, importers and several other merchant groups today called on the Kuala Lumpur City Hall to lift its liquor licence suspension that they said may further hurt the economy still struggling to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Hoteliers, restaurants, bars, wholesalers, importers and several other merchant groups today called on the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to lift its liquor licence suspension that they said may further hurt the economy still struggling to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a joint statement, the eight associations said that the liquor licence suspension had a cumulative effect on many businesses financially and in terms of human resources, the latter which could see a spike in unemployment figures.

“With the freezing of licences, many businesses are suffering and have warned that many are bound to lose their jobs as the enforcement is causing a dent in businesses that depend on sales and purchases of liquor,” they said.

The groups were listed as the Selangor and Kuala Lumpur Wine and Spirit Chinese Dealer’s Association; the Chinese Drug Dealers Association; the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH); the Associated Liquor Merchants Association of the Federation of Malaya; the Federation of Malaysia Chinese Commerce Association; Ku Su Shin Association; the Federation of Sundry Goods Merchants Association of Malaysia; and the Selangor and Kuala Lumpur Teochew Sundry Goods Merchants Guild.

The eight groups explained that under existing regulations, approval or renewal of liquor takes a minimum of three months.

On top of that, the groups said DBKL requires many pubs and bars to acquire about five different licences.

“This makes the cost incurred in licensing huge and many operators are burdened by this.

“In view of the many operators in the food and beverages and entertainment industries facing expiry of the liquor sales licences in the coming weeks, we would like to appeal to the Federal Territories Minister to engage us as stakeholders, as soon as possible,” they said.

On June 2, DBKL froze the granting of new liquor licence applications with immediate effect.

The city hall said the suspension was made after Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa made a call for it pending a revision of guidelines and laws regarding liquor sales following a number of news reports on drink driving-related fatalities.

The groups offered to work work with the government to address drink driving concerns.

In a separate statement, the MAH urged the government to clarify its latest policy on liquor licences in KL.

“The hotel industry is seeking the government’s clarification on the new policy and guidelines on liquor license application for businesses in the capital that has been suspended since June.

“The industry is in need of clarity to operate and for planning purposes especially during trying times throughout the Covid-19 outbreak period,” it said.

The MAH said it is already operating in strict compliance with regulations under the recovery movement control period and hygienic practices for the safety of its employees and patrons.