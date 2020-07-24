Malaysian YouTube sensations Sugu Pavitra say don’t deserve ‘Ipoh City Icon’ title, yearn for simple life

Malaysian YouTube sensation S. Pavithra is seen at the Magistrate Court in Ipoh July 24, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 24 — After their family issues erupted in public, popular Malaysian YouTubers S. Pavithra and M. Sugu, who run the “Sugu Pavithra” cooking channel on YouTube, said that they don’t want or deserve any recognition.

The couple in a joint press conference today said that they want to lead a normal life and don’t want any publicity.

“We don’t deserve to be Ipoh City Icons and we don’t want any recognition after this.

“We just want to focus on our YouTube channel and live a simple life,” Sugu told reporters when met outside the Sessions Court here.

On Monday, Pavithra received the title ‘Ipoh City Icon’ from Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin @ Md Daud at the City Hall here in recognition of her immense contribution to the city via her cooking channel.

Similarly, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had also acknowledged her contributions and gifted the couple a camera tripod, microwave oven, rice cooker and cooking utensils on May 16.

Meanwhile, Pavithra said she felt there were many others who are more deserving of the Ipoh City Icon title.

“We don’t deserve the title and we are not that great. Many are disappointed with us,” she said.

Earlier this morning, Sugu was charged at the Sessions Court here with unlawful possession of a 26-inch sickle at the Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun’s parking compound on July 21.

He was later charged again in the afternoon at the same court with hitting his wife on the same day.

The former plantation labourer was accused of hitting 28-year-old Pavithra using a handphone and a sickle which caused injuries to her lips, left cheek and right arm.

However, he pleaded not guilty to both charges.

After the court proceedings, Pavithra told reporters that she had forgiven her husband and hopes to put this week’s incident behind them.

“Every human makes mistakes and should be given another opportunity. I truly believe that my husband will be good after this.

“I hope the public will continue to support our YouTube channel,” she said.

The couple became YouTube sensations after they uploaded a series of cooking videos under the “Sugu Pavithra” channel during the movement control order (MCO).

Speaking fluent Malay, their videos have attracted a huge following with nearly 800,000 subscribers to date.