Inland fisherman in Sarawak presumed dead after crocodile attack

The spot where the victim’s body was last seen before the crocodile dragged it underwater. — Picture courtesy of the Simanggang fire station

SIMANGGANG, July 24 — A 47-year-old inland fisherman, who was cleaning his boat during high tide, was dragged underwater and presumed killed by a crocodile at Sungai Seduku, near here, this morning, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesman said.

He said the crocodile grabbed Kong Gindi’s leg at Kampung Tuntun’s jetty before disappearing with the victim underwater at about 9.45am.

“Another inland fisherman Saji Thomas, who was nearby, saw the crocodile dragging the victim underwater,” the spokesman said in a statement.

He said a search and rescue (SAR) team initiated by the villagers spotted the victim’s body lying on the riverbank, about one kilometre downriver from the jetty, at about 11.10am.

“However, as their boat was approaching, the crocodile dragged the body underwater,” he said.

The spokesman said Bomba personnel and the villagers are searching for the victim’s body.

Sungai Seduku, a tributary of Sungai Lupar, is known to be infested with hundreds of crocodiles.

According to a study by the Sarawak Forestry Department, Sungai Lupar and Sungai Seduku, are among the most crocodile-infested rivers in the state.

Early this month, a 62-year-old man was killed by a crocodile as he was tying sago logs by the bank of Sungai Undey, a tributary of Sungai Saribas in Betong Division.

The other crocodile-infested rivers are Sungai Sadong, Sungai Tuang, Batang Kerian, Sungai Seblak, Sungai Linga, Sungai Sebuyau, Batang Baram and Sungai Bakong.



