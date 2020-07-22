Tengku Zafrul: RM11.1b distributed under BPN cash aid as of July 20

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur June 12, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The government has disbursed RM11.14 billion to 10.41 million recipients under the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) as of July 20, 2020.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said RM139 million has been approved to be distributed to 160,000 successful BPN appellants.

He added that of the amount, RM125 million has been credited to 146,000 recipients, while the balance will be disbursed via cash handouts through Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN).

Tengku Zafrul said this in the 14th Implementation Report on the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) and the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana).

Meanwhile, he said RM3 billion will be distributed to 4.28 million recipients under phase three of the Cost of Living Assistance (BSH) 2020 programme starting July 24; involving 3.75 million households, 530,000 single individuals aged between 40 and 59, as well as 3.8 million children of BSH recipients aged 18 and below.

He added that those who wish to appeal for the aid may do so from Aug 7-Sept 6, 2020 via BSH’s online portal, https://bsh.hasil.gov.my or visit any of the Inland Revenue Board (IRB), Revenue Service Centre and the Urban Transformation Centre branches nationwide.

Meanwhile, on the Prihatin Special Grant, he said about RM1.64 billion has been approved for disbursement to 545,000 micro and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

“Out of the total amount, 90 per cent or RM1.47 billion has been paid out.

“As for those who have yet to receive the payment but have updated their bank account number, the payment has been made in stages starting July 2,” the finance minister said.

On the Wage Subsidy Programme, Tengku Zafrul said RM7.82 billion had been approved for disbursement to more than 2.55 million employees as of July 20.

He added that of the amount, RM7.39 billion has been issued to 2.54 million employees nationwide.

He said those who wish to lodge a report to the Social Security Organisation (Socso) with regards to the Wage Subsidy Programme may do so by emailing [email protected] my or calling 1300 228 000 for further action.

On the SME Soft Loans Funds which is managed by Bank Negara Malaysia, Tengku Zafrul said RM9.23 billion has been approved by local banks for distribution to 20,815 SMEs, adding that the amount encompasses the Special Relief Facility; Automation and Digitalisation Facility; All-Economic Sector Facility and Agrofood Facility.

Meanwhile, 11,210 applications from SMEs for financial assistance to the tune of RM370.81 million have been approved under BSN’s micro credit scheme, he added. — Bernama