Nazri Aziz moots amending EC Act to allow parties to contest elections directly, says would end defections

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Veteran Umno lawmaker Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz has proposed an amendment to the Election Commissions Act for political parties to directly contest for seats instead of individuals.

During his debate of the Royal Address today, the Padang Rengas MP pointed out that this could easily be the solution against political party hopping and could stop political corruption at the same time.

“I suggest we amend the Election Commissions Act. If possible, we amend it so no individuals will be named as the party’s candidate but instead the party itself, with its logo, will be the candidate. This can resolve a lot of issues.

“If we contest using the party’s symbol, it is the party that wins the seat. For example, if Barisan Nasional (BN) wins Padang Rengas, it is a BN victory, not mine. I’m not contesting as an individual. So, BN will then say that our MP for Padang Rengas is Nazri Aziz.

“That means, if I leave the party, I leave the party alone. I am not taking my seat with me. The seat remains with BN. If I am appointed as a minister and I disagree with the prime minister and I leave the party, the party can appoint someone else as the Padang Rengas MP,” said Nazri.

In a rare display of bipartisanship in the Dewan Rakyat, the veteran government backbencher was supported by Kota Raja opposition lawmaker Mohamad Sabu who called the proposal a sensible one.

He added that the current government was not a government for the people but for the party hoppers and lauded Nazri’s wisdom, saying that the people were sick and tired of defectors.

Nazri reiterated that his proposal would end individual defections and limit corruption.

“When a government collapses and in order to obtain support in a very slim majority, it becomes harvesting time for certain MPs. This is the time they make money and they become open to corruption.

“For instance, if there’re 111 seats on one side and the other side commands 109 seats, one MP can auction off his seat to the highest bidder. But if we contest by using the party’s logo, the MPs can no longer auction off their seat since it belongs to the party,” said Nazri.