Malaysia’s Consumer Price Index still in deflation, but at lower rate of -1.9pc for June

People buy fresh produce at the Putrajaya night market June 26, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Malaysia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) continued to decline when compared to the past year, with the overall prices of basic goods and services in the country falling by 1.9 per cent in June versus the same month last year.

Following the movement control order (MCO) imposed in various phases in Malaysia since March 18, the CPI that measures changes of prices of a fixed basket of 12 categories of goods and services against the past year fell in March this year — the first time since February 2019.

The CPI fell this March by 0.2 per cent when compared against March 2019, further falling by 2.9 per cent this April and maintaining a drop of 2.9 per cent in May when compared against April 2019 and May 2019.

