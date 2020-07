Ismail said that three have been remanded while the rest were issued with compounds. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — A total of 75 people were arrested for violating standard operating procedures under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) yesterday, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri.

In a statement today, Ismail said that three have been remanded while the rest were issued with compounds.

He said all were arrested for gathering in large crowds that did not observe social distancing limits in place during the RMCO.

