Another photograph of individual violating Covid-19 home quarantine in Klang goes viral

A sign reading ‘We Stay at Home, Stay Safe’ is seen on the window of a home during the movement control order in Shah Alam April 7, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KLANG, July 22 — The public and netizens were once again upset with a photograph of a man violating home quarantine at a restaurant in Sungai Udang here this morning.

A Bernama survey at the premises found that several Klang Municipal Council (MPK) enforcement officers had taken down statements from the restaurant workers.

According to restaurant employee Mohamad Khaled Habib, 47, he had tried to ask the man who was clearly seen wearing a pink Covid-19 quarantine wrist tag not to be there, but the man refused to leave.

“I forbade him to sit here but he did not want to follow my instructions. He said he was waiting for a friend to take him to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) here.

“The man said that he arrived in Malaysia 14 days ago from India to work at this restaurant and today is the last day he needs to be quarantined,” he said when met by reporters here today.

Mohamad Khaled added that the man was at the restaurant about 10 minutes before leaving with his friend heading to HTAR.

Meanwhile, South Klang district police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli confirmed the viral photograph.

He said through investigations, police found that the 55-year-old man, who has an address in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur, was to undergo a quarantine period at home from July 9 until tomorrow after arriving from India.

Police received a report from the public regarding the presence of a man wearing a pink Covid-19 quarantine tag bracelet at the restaurant but when his team arrived, he had left, Shamsul Amar said.

He said further investigations found that the man had undergone a second Covid-19 screening test at the Bandar Botanic Health Clinic in Klang and had tested negative for Covid-19.

Shamsul Amar said for now, the police had ordered the restaurant to be temporarily closed for further action. — Bernama