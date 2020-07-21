Putrajaya says will keep Klang Valley water tariffs unchanged

Air Selangor is expected to pay the lease amount RM232 million a year to PAAB for 45 years with lower rental rates as the loan is guaranteed by the Federal Government. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The government will not allow any increases to water tariffs in the Klang Valley area at the moment to avoid burdening the public already under pressure from measures taken to contain Covid-19, said Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

The environment and water minister told Parliament that any review of the existing rates will consider the interests of all stakeholders.

“However, I want to emphasise that, as the people are still facing the financial burden due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and under pressure to earn a living, the government will not increase the water tariff in this situation,” he told the Parliament.

Tuan Ibrahim was replying to Datuk Hasanuddin Mohd Yunos (Hulu Langat — PH) who ask whether the government could ensure that water tariffs in the Klang Valley would not rise after it handed over the Langat 2 Water Treatment Plant to Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor).

Tuan Ibrahim said that the Langat 2 Plant will be handed over to Air Selangor based on the Agreement Restructuring of the Selangor Water Supply Industry signed in 2014.

Air Selangor is expected to pay the lease amount RM232 million a year to PAAB for 45 years with lower rental rates as the loan is guaranteed by the Federal Government.