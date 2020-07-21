Perak Health Dept identifies woman who allegedly violated Covid-19 home surveillance order

A picture of a woman wearing a Covid-19 quarantine wrist tag and dining at a restaurant in Bandar Meru Raya made the rounds on social media. — Picture from social media

SUNGAI SIPUT, July 21 — The Perak State Health Department (JKN) has identified a woman who allegedly failed to comply with the Home Surveillance Order (HSO) as well as the restaurant she visited in Bandar Meru Raya here, recently.

State Health, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Ahmad Saidi Mohamad Daud said Perak JKN, however, was still gathering further information regarding the incident which went viral on social media yesterday.

“I advise people who have eaten at the cafe to take precautions, and if they are worried, they can do a Covid-19 test or carry out quarantine at home if they have symptoms,” he told reporters after witnessing the relocation of wild elephants in Kampung Jalong here today.

Yesterday, an image of a woman wearing a pink quarantine wristband having food at an eatery in Bandar Meru Raya went viral online, receiving criticism from netizens.

The pink wristband is worn by persons under surveillance who are still under the HSO, and they are required to strictly abide by the order for the safety of the public.

Meanwhile, the Perak Fire and Rescue Department’s operations and stations management division chief Muhamad Shahrizal Aris said the department had carried out a sanitisation operation to disinfect the premises involved, as well as several shops in the same row.

He said the one-and-a-half-hour operation which started at 2.30pm involved six personnel from the Meru Fire and Rescue Station. — Bernama