Melaka lists 990 development projects worth RM13.8b under 12MP

MELAKA, July 21 — The Melaka government has listed 990 development projects, worth RM13.8 billion under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) from 2021 to 2025.

Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali said of the total projects, 963 were new projects, while 27 projects were from previous plan.

“The state government is also applying for an allocation of RM73.5 million to develop Pulau Besar into a free duty island , as well as for sea and beach activities to strengthen the state’s economic sector,” he said when tabling a motion of thanks on the address by Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam when opening the State Assembly sitting.

On making Melaka as an investment destination, he said efforts would be made to attract investors from countries such as Japan, Korea, China, United States, Germany and Singapore towards making the state a competitive high-tech industry hub.

In another development, Sulaiman said the state government would also carry out a farming project using the Internet of Things (IoT) technology in Pulau Gadong to increase production and save labour costs.

The state assembly sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama