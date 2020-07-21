Laksana apologises for wrong information on Prihatin, Penjana during PM’s address yesterday

Patrons and workers at the LC Restaurant watch a live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Putrajaya July 20, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The Economic Stimulus Implementation and Coordination Unit Between National Agencies (Laksana) has apologised for giving the wrong information on the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) and National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana), which was mentioned during Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s special address yesterday.

In a statement today, Laksana said it had prepared the information and therefore took responsibility for the errors in the information on the Prihatin and Penjana initiatives.

“We humbly apologise for the unintentional errors and will ensure that all information provided to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in the future will be thoroughly checked to prevent any mistake,” it added.

Earlier today, the PMO issued a statement correcting certain information mentioned during the prime minister’s address. — Bernama