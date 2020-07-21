Cops to probe if kitten set on fire incident happened in Pahang

Police are still verifying whether a video that went viral recently showing a kitten being set ablaze was shot in Pahang. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUANTAN, July 21 — Police are still verifying whether a video that went viral recently showing a kitten being set ablaze was shot in the state.

Pahang police chief Datuk Abd Jalil Hassan said all district police chiefs were instructed to engage with the relevant non-government organisations (NGOs), residents’ associations, and communities to find the culprits and check on the claim.

“If it is true, we hope the culprits can be punished accordingly. Police also urge those with information to come forward and assist in the investigation because the incident involves elements of cruelty,” he said after presenting several awards to policemen for their excellent services here today.

Yesterday, the Malaysia Animal Association uploaded a 45-second video of the incident showing an individual setting a kitten on fire by pouring gasoline before lighting it.

In a posting of its official Facebook page, the association offered RM10,000 reward to anyone who can come forward with detailed information on the incident which was believed to have occurred in Pahang.

In a separate development, Abd Jalil said a total of 19 individuals, including four teenage girls, were detained at 9 am last Sunday for allegedly organising a ‘wild party’ at an apartment in a resort in Bentong, about 177 kilometres from here.

“The suspects, aged between 18 and 25 were believed to have rented the unit for partying, with 14 of them testing positive for drugs,” he said, adding all the suspects were remanded for five days from Monday. — Bernama