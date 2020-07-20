Where did the RM1.2m meant for us go? Missionary schools ask Ministry of Education

Deputy Education Minister Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon speaks to reporters after conducting an inspection on Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Main Convent in Ipoh June 23, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The Ministry of Education has been urged to respond to queries regarding an RM1.2 million allocation which was supposedly meant to have been channelled to missionary schools in the country.

Malaysiakini reported Federation of Christian Mission Schools Malaysia (FCMSM) committee member Khor Yong Yin as saying that all 438 government-aided missionary schools have not received any of the funds, or been otherwise approached by any contractor for maintenance works.

"We saw a total of RM1.2 million out of RM50 million issued but we were not notified which schools received the money and we do not know the relevant process," he was quoted saying.

Earlier this week, Deputy Education Minister Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon said a total of RM1.2 million out of the RM50 million earmarked under Budget 2020 had been allocated for the missionary schools as of February 14.

Khor added he had met Dr Mah in April to discuss the budget allocation for missionary schools, but no mention was made concerning the money being channelled to the government-aided schools.

He was thus surprised when Dr Mah provided documentation in black and white to prove that the monies had been channelled to the schools

Khor said FCMSM submitted a list on how the RM50 million were distributed to needy schools, and hopes the allocation will be used on the government-aided schools instead of government schools.

Khor also said the government should transfer funds directly to the schools’ boards, instead of sending the money to the state education department.