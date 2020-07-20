Volkswagen Malaysia issues recall for 12,732 vehicles over gearbox defect

The affected models include the Beetle, Cross Touran, Golf (Mk6 and Mk7), Jetta, Passat (B7), Passat CC, Polo (6R) and Scirocco. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has issued a voluntary recall on models produced between 2011 and 2015 to fix the hydraulic pressure accumulator within the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, caused by a production deviation.

In a statement today, VPCM said 12,732 Volkswagen vehicles have been identified to undergo inspection under the recall.

The affected models are Beetle, Cross Touran, Golf (Mk6 and Mk7), Jetta, Passat (B7), Passat CC, Polo (6R) and Scirocco, it said, adding that the exercise does not affect Volkswagen models produced from 2016 onwards.

“In individual cases, the component’s failure can possibly lead to pressure loss, interrupting power transmission between the engine and gearbox,” VPCM said, adding that all labour and replacement parts for the service will be provided free of charge.

It said the nationwide campaign will be carried out in phases, and the affected vehicle owners will be notified by mail.

Alternatively, they may also visit Volkswagen’s website to check on their vehicle’s status or contact Volkswagen’s customer care line at 1800-18-8947 for further information. — Bernama