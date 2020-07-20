PM: NCCIM welcomes govt’s move to introduce Prihatin, Penjana to boost Malaysia’s economy

Patrons and workers at the LC Restaurant watch a live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Putrajaya July 20, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM) views the government’s move to introduce the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) and the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) as very fitting in order to jump-start the country’s economy, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The prime minister, who received a courtesy call from NCCIM officials at his office in the Parliament building today, said he shared with them measures taken by the government to restore the economy post-Covid-19 following the world-recognised success in managing the coronavirus crisis.

“NCCIM welcomes the government’s move to introduce Prihatin and Penjana, which are seen as very fitting to spur back the country’s economy affected by the pandemic.

“In the bid to restart commerce and industry, NCCIM also gave suggestions for the government and the relevant ministries to consider,” he said in a Facebook posting.

The NCCIM delegation was led by its president, Tan Sri Datuk Ter Leong Yap.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed were also present at the meeting.

NCCIM comprises five principal Malaysian private sector organisations concerned with commerce and industry — the Malay Chamber of Commerce Malaysia, Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia, Malaysian Associated Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia, Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers. — Bernama