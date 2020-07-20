PLUS: RFID system on northern toll plazas to commence Wednesday

PLUS managing director Datuk Azman Ismail said the nine toll plazas offering a dedicated RFID lane are at Sungai Dua, Bertam, Sungai Petani Selatan, Sungai Petani Utara, Gurun, Pendang, Alor Setar Selatan, Alor Setar Utara and Hutan Kampung. — Picture courtesy of PLUS Malaysia Berhad

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Starting Wednesday, motorists using private passenger vehicles from the northern states of Kedah and Penang will be able to enjoy smoother driving experience toll to toll from Hutan Kampung all the way to Sungai Dua as all nine toll plazas will offer a dedicated radio-frequency identification (RFID) lane at their both entry and exit points.

PLUS managing director Datuk Azman Ismail said the nine toll plazas are at Sungai Dua, Bertam, Sungai Petani Selatan, Sungai Petani Utara, Gurun, Pendang, Alor Setar Selatan, Alor Setar Utara and Hutan Kampung.

“We anticipate from the positive uptake of RFID tag from Penangites, our Kedah highway customers will also be eager to register for theirs, especially since Touch ‘n’ Go Sdn Bhd (Touch ‘n Go, the current provider of RFID) is giving away 1,500 free RFID tags in a limited time only promotion, and there’s no better reason than now with additional fitment centres available in the northern region,” he said in a statement here today.

PLUS currently offers complimentary RFID tag, on a first come first serve basis at selected Fitment Centres in Penang and Kedah in conjunction with the #JomRFID campaign, especially during the Hutan Kampung-Sungai Dua the public pilot program kick-off.

“We continue to receive highly encouraging take ups from new RFID users across the northern region over the weekend. It’s heartening to note that the collaboration with Touch ‘n Go will lead to a swifter, safer and congestion-free experience to our highway customers,” Azman said.

To redeem these complimentary RFID tags, customers would be required to register as a PLUSMiles member and log in to https://jomrfid.plusmiles.com.my and receive a voucher code for redemption, while stocks last.

After the full redemption of 1,500 complimentary RFID tags, 500 PLUSMiles reward points for 15,000 users are up for grabs when a customer purchases an RFID tag at RM35 each at the selected Fitment Centres.

The full list of RFID Fitment Centres available is provided at https://mx.touchngo.com.my/fitmentcentres. — Bernama