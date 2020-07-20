More urban Chinese support for GPS in next Sarawak poll, suggests group

Wee said he believes the coalition under Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg would continue to defend the state’s rights. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations president Datuk Richard Wee has predicted that more urban and Chinese voters in the state will support Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the upcoming Sarawak election.

Borneo Post reported him as saying that this is due to GPS’ endeavour and commitment in fighting for Sarawak’s autonomy. Wee also said he believes the coalition under Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg would continue to defend the state’s rights.

“In the 2016 state election, there was the ‘Tok Nan effect’ but this time our current chief minister, who follows in the footsteps of Tok Nan, is fighting for Sarawak’s rights in his own way,” he said, referring to Abang Johari’s predecessor, the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem, who passed away in 2017.

The Sarawak state election is expected to occur by the middle of next year, but can possibly be called any time now.

Wee added that the state government under GPS in getting Petronas to pay the State Sales Tax and recognise the Oil Mining Ordinance were both major achievements, as the Chinese community is more concerned about whether enough has been done to defend the rights and interests of the state.

“They all see that the Sarawak government has made its position very clear. However it takes time for the process to be carried out.

“I can see the sincerity of the Sarawak government in dealing with all these; they are resolute and determined about it. Of course the process cannot happen overnight but I would say that we are headed in the right direction,” he said.

On his part, Wee said he was personally satisfied with the achievements of the state government and hoped to see more such accomplishments.

“Recently, the chief minister said it was high time for Sarawak to have one-third representation in Parliament. This is something the chief minister is doing in a gradual manner, in his own way,” he said.

Wee said despite the possibility of multi-cornered fights with Pakatan Harapan, Parti Sarawak Bersatu, Parti Bumi Kenyalang and others joining the fray, he maintained his belief that GPS would still come out on top.

“The people are disappointed with Pakatan because when they were in the government, they did not fulfill the promises made. Because of this, I believe the urban and Chinese voters would align themselves with GPS come the 12th state election,” said Wee.