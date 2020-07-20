Govt is committed to recovery of 1MDB assets, says finance minister

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the government has proactively taken action across multiple countries and organisations. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The effective recovery of 1Malaysia Development Bhd’s (1MDB) assets remains a key priority for the Malaysian government, said Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said the government has proactively taken action across multiple countries and organisations.

“Additionally, the government has also been conducting ongoing discussions and negotiations with multiple international organisations, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, led by Malaysia’s Attorney General’s Chamber,” the finance minister said in a statement today.

He added that senior representatives from Goldman Sachs have flown to Malaysia to continue the discussions and negotiations with the government.

“We hope these discussions will prove to be fruitful and will enable us to move closer towards achieving the desired results on the recovery of 1MDB assets,” said Tengku Zafrul. — Bernama