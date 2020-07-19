Minister says state Islamic authorities to decide on splitting Friday prayers into two sessions

Malaysian Muslims observe social distancing while performing Friday prayers at the At-Taqwa Mosque during recovery movement control order in Kuala Lumpur June 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 19 — It is up to Islamic religious authorities in each state to decide whether to allow two Friday prayer sessions to be held, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

However, he said at the Federal Territories level, Friday prayers are held in a single session only as decided in the Special Muzakarah Committee Meeting of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI).

“For other states, it is up to their respective Islamic religious authorities (to decide),” he told reporters after the post-Musa’adah Covid-19 programme organised by the Islamic Propagation Foundation of Malaysia (Yadim) at the Chendering Fisheries Port here today.

Zulkifli said the Special Muzakarah Committee Meeting of MKI also allowed the installation of tents within the mosque compounds to allow more space for Friday prayers but subject to the standard operating procedures that have been set by the government. — Bernama