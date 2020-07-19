Ismail Sabri: 78 individuals arrested for RMCO violations yesterday, one remanded

Malaysian Armed Forces and police personnel man a roadblock amid heavy traffic along the LDP in Petaling Jaya on March 25, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — A total of 78 individuals were arrested by the authorities for violating regulations under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) yesterday, said senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri.

In a statement today, Ismail stated that one individual has been remanded, 35 others were given bail while 42 other individuals were compounded.

“Among the MCO offences include activities which involve the presence of numerous people who make social distancing difficult and activities that violates the SOP,” Ismail said in the statement, referring to the standard operating procedure introduced during the RMCO.

Some 2,774 monitoring teams comprising 12,360 personnel have conducted 64,303 inspections yesterday said, Ismail.

Border control continues to be strengthened under Ops Benteng, with cooperation with the police, armed forces and maritime enforcement agency.

Yesterday, the police have conducted 67 roadblocks and have inspect 40,4095 vehicles to prevent the entry of illegal immigrants.

The police have also arrested 14 foreign nationals for immigration offences said, Ismail.

For Malaysians returning abroad, from June 10 to July 18, the Minister of Health have screen 21,104 individuals at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, of which 20,937 individuals have been found to be Covid-19 negative while 77 who were tested positive were sent to the hospital for care.

Yesterday, 934 Malaysia have returned home, with all but one were allowed to return home for home quarantine, said Ismail.