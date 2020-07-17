On MH17 sixth anniversary, minister says Malaysia committed to judicial process for justice to prevail

People bring flowers and candles to the Dutch embassy to commemorate the victims of the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash in Kiev, July 17, 2014. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 17 — As the world marks the sixth year of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17’s tragic incident today, Malaysia reiterated its commitment, as part of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), to a judicial process that is conducted in a credible and transparent manner, for justice to prevail.

In a statement issued today in remembrance of the downing of the Boeing 777, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said Malaysia called upon all states and actors to cooperate fully with the investigation in accordance with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2166 (2014).

“This investigation and court trial must not be allowed to wane with time nor in submission to political pressure by any party or state.

“Only a thorough and exhaustive process of law in bringing the perpetrators of this inhumane crime to justice can honour the victims and the next-of-kin,” he said.

Wee said Malaysia stood in solidarity with the next-of-kin of the 298 victims of MH17, including 43 Malaysian passengers and crew members, in seeking a firm resolution to the court trial.

“Malaysia remains unwavering in its commitment to pursue closure for the bereaved family members and loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers have always been with the victims and their loved ones,” he said.

On July 17, 2014, MH17 was on its way to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam when it was shot down over eastern Ukraine. — Bernama