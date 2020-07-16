Dr Noor Hisham: Three new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, none local

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaking at the Covid-19 media briefing in Putrajaya July 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Malaysia today recorded three new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 8,737.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said one case involving a local was imported while the other two were foreigners.

“One of the foreigners was found positive while attempting to move him from the Jalan Duta Immigration Depot to another place while the other foreigner was in Sarawak and detected after compulsory screenings at his workplace,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

