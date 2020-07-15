Malaysia’s top marine police chief says smugglers once tried to enlist his aid

Federal marine police force commander Senior Assistant Commissioner Mohd Yusoff Mamat revealed that he was once approach by a migrant smuggling syndicate — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, July 14 — Federal marine police force commander Senior Assistant Commissioner Mohd Yusoff Mamat today revealed that he was once offered a role to conspire with a migrant smuggling syndicate.

However, the senior police officer quickly added that he firmly rejected the offer and pointed out that he would never compromise the nation’s safety to carry out such activities.

“Syukur Alhamdullilah that it did not happen. God did not allow it and I did not meet with the members,” said Mohd Yusoff at the Region Two marine police base in Pengkalan Rinting in Tampoi here.

He also warned marine police force staff not to give in to temptation and conspire with criminals as disciplinary and penal action will be taken against them.

Mohd Yusoff said the authorities have taken action against more than 10 people smuggling syndicates.

On June 4, police arrested 40 suspects who were masterminds of a migrant smuggling operation in Johor. Those arrested were involved as migrants, those managing their transport, landlords and those providing shelters.

Following that, 24 officers and personnel from the police, armed forces, Immigration Department and marine police were arrested from June 13 to 18.

This was followed up by raids on June 23 and 25 and then July 1 for colluding with migrant and drug smuggling syndicates.