Flood evacuees in Johor down to 438

File picture of firemen rescuing trapped flood victims in Kampung Sawah in Pekan Nanas after the massive downpour June 20, 2020. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

JOHOR BARU, July 15 — The number of flood victims in Johor has dropped to 438 from 106 families as at 8pm today compared to 516 from 126 families reported this evening.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman, R. Vidyananthan said only Tangkak and Muar were still affected by floods while seven flood relief centres (PPS) were still operating in these two districts.

“Muar still has the highest number of flood victims at 405 from 100 families followed by Tangkak with 33 people from six families.

“The water levels at the flooded locations have begun to slowly recede and the sky was clear,” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama