Cops bust two syndicates in Klang Valley, seize 102kg of drugs worth RM5.46m

SHAH ALAM, July 14 — Police have busted two syndicates with the arrest of eight people and seizure of 102kg of drugs worth about RM5.46 million in four raids in the Klang Valley.

Selangor deputy police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said the suspects comprised six Malaysians, five men and one woman, as well as a Singaporean man and a Vietnamese woman.

He said the first syndicate involving five locals, the Singaporean and the Vietnamese, aged between 23 and 49, was smashed in separate raids on two semi-D houses in Damansara Perdana at about 2.45pm and 6.10pm last Friday.

“During the raids, police seized about 89.5kg of drugs, namely MDMA in powder form, ketamine, ecstasy and Eramin 5 pills as well as chemicals suspected for use to process drugs, stored in one of the two adjacent rented houses.

“A check found that all those arrested were unemployed and did not have criminal records but urine tests showed that five of them were positive for ketamine,” he told a press conference here today.

Arjunaidi said the second syndicate was busted in a raid at about 9.30pm the same day following the arrest of a local man and seizure of 108 grams of heroin at a hotel in Kajang.

He said interrogation of the 30-year-old unemployed led to a raid on an apartment in USJ 19, Subang Jaya and seizure of 9.3kg of heroin, 280 grams of syabu, 2.7kg of caffeine and drug processing equipment.

“Investigations found that the house was rented by the suspect for drug processing activities. Further inspections found a pistol with two empty shells.

“The suspect has two criminal records and two drug-related offences, and his urine test was positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and morphine,” he said.

He said the two syndicates had been processing drugs for the past six months, believed on a small scale to cater to the local market.

Arjunaidi said police also seized three vehicles worth RM116,000 and RM373 in cash. — Bernama