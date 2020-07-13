Soldier killed in crash in Jasin

Police said a soldier was killed on the spot after the car he was driving collided head-on with another vehicle on Jalan Selandar-Batang Melaka in Jasin today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JASIN, July 13 — A soldier was killed on the spot after the car he was driving collided head-on with another vehicle on Jalan Selandar-Batang Melaka here today.

Jasin District Police chief DSP Mispani Hamdan said in the 12.05am incident, the Proton Saga FLX being driven by Mohamad Hisham Ismail, 30, from Selandar towards Batang Melaka went out of control and crashed into a Proton Waja coming from the opposite direction.

Mohamad Hisham, who lived in Port Dickson, Negri Sembilan, was confirmed to have died at the scene while the 57-year-old driver of the Proton Waja suffered body injuries, he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1)(A) of the Road Transport Act 1987, he said in a statement. — Bernama