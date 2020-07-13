Selangor allocates RM413.9m to tackle impact of Covid-19

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during a press conference in Shah Alam April 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, July 13 — A total of RM413.9 million has been allocated by the Selangor Government through the Prihatin Economic Stimulus Package to address the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic in the state, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the package, which encompasses two stimulus phases, offers 42 initiatives to benefit 54 per cent of the people in the state to reduce their economic burden due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Among the assistance channelled are food incentives and aid to health workers at hospitals throughout Selangor, Selangor-born children studying around the Klang Valley, Sabah and Sarawak, including our students stranded in Egypt.

“We also provide rental exemptions to hawkers and small traders, a three-month deferral of loan repayment for Hijrah borrowers (Selangor Hijrah micro-credit scheme) as well as Smart Rental Scheme tenants as well as various other assistance,” he told the Selangor State Assembly today.

Amirudin (Parti Keadilan Rakyat-Sungai Tua) said this when answering a question from Saari Sungib (Amanah-Hulu Kelang) regarding assistances channeled by the state government during the movement control order (MCO) period.

On April 1, the state government announced a second phase economic stimulus package amounting to RM272. 5 million to handle the impact of Covid-19.

The announcement followed the first phase of the package on March 20, amounting to RM127.8 million. — Bernama