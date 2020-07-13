‘Ke Sana Ke Sini Ke Sunway’ campaign a hit as Malaysians turn to staycations

“Ke Sana Ke Sini Ke Sunway” is a domestic tourism package at Sunway City Kuala Lumpur priced at RM499, which is 70 per cent off the normal price of RM1,599. — Screenshot taken from www.sunway.city

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Sunway City Kuala Lumpur has sold more than 10,000 room nights with its “Ke Sana Ke Sini Ke Sunway” campaign.

In a statement today, conglomerate Sunway Group said of that amount, 5,000 room nights were snapped up within the first 72 hours of the campaign’s launch on July 6.

“Ke Sana Ke Sini Ke Sunway” is a domestic tourism package at Sunway City Kuala Lumpur priced at RM499, which is 70 per cent off the normal price of RM1,599.

It includes a two-night stay at Sunway Pyramid Hotel for two adults and two children, entrance tickets to Sunway Lagoon for two adults and two children, and welcome treats and Family Fun Activity vouchers worth RM200 from Sunday Pyramid. The campaign ends on July 20.

In the same statement, Sunway attributed the positive response to Malaysians seeking a quick getaway domestically after the government eased interstate travel restrictions introduced as part of the movement control order (MCO) to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sunway added it hoped to leverage the current restrictions on international travel by shifting a portion of outbound tourism expenditure to domestic tourism expenditure.

“Certainly, there is an enormous upside for domestic tourism when one looks at both numbers,” said Sunway Malls and Theme Parks Chief Executive Officer HC Chan in the statement.

“On the domestic front, you see healthy growth while on the outbound, you see a potential of conversion as international borders are still largely closed.

“Unquestionably, from our numbers we are already seeing that since the launch of the campaign with our Pyramid Hotel registering booking occupancy of 80 per cent.”

With Malaysians no longer largely confined to their homes, the domestic tourism sector has seen an upsurge of late.

For example, hotel reservations nationwide saw an increase of up to 30.74 per cent until June, according to the latest figures presented by Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

Prior to the pandemic, domestic tourism proved especially lucrative, with expenditure growing 11.5 per cent to RM103.2 billion in 2019, which coincided with the fourth consecutive year of double-digit growth.