Art Harun, from court, EC and now Parliament

Dewan Rakyat Speaker, Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun during the second meeting of the third session of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 13, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Former Election Commission chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun has been elected as the new Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat.

Azhar Azizan, 58, better known as Art Harun, was born on October 26, 1962 in Kedah and holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the Universiti Malaya and a Master of Laws from King’s College, University of London.

He then launched his legal career in 1987 at Allen & Gledhill. He also served at several leading legal firms, including, Messrs Khaw & Hussain; Messrs TH Su & Partners; Messrs Lamin & Co; Messrs Hisham Sobri & Kadir; Messrs Shafee & Co, and Messrs KH Koh, Azhar & Koh.

On September 9, last year, he was conferred the Darjah Panglima Jasa Negara (PJN) which carries the title of “Datuk”, by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in conjunction with His Majesty’s official birthday.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has tabled two separate motions, to appoint Azhar Azizan and Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said to replace Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof and his deputy Nga Kor Ming as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively, in today’s Parliament sitting.

Azhar Azizan who was appointed as EC chairman on September 21, 2018, replacing Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah, has tendered his resignation on June 29.

His deputy Azmi Sharom will carry out duties as EC chairman until a new chief is appointed.

During his tenure at EC, Azhar Azizan has implemented a number of reforms in the country’s electoral system including online voter registration which began this year.

Other reforms include introducing voter’s card, providing facilities for disabled and elderly voters as well as live-streaming of the vote counting process on Facebook.

Most recent was his involvement before the Chini state seat by-election in Pahang on July 4, which was held under the new normal and strict standard operating procedures following the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country. — Bernama