A woman Deputy Speaker proof govt does not discriminate based on gender, says Azalina

Pengerang Member of Parliament, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said is elected as the new Deputy Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat July 13, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The appointment of a woman to hold the Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker’s post for the first time in history proves that the government of Malaysia does not discriminate based on gender, said Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

Instead, said the Pengerang Member of Parliament (MP), it demonstrated that the government would only look at qualifications.

“I view this as a good approach for Malaysia. Previously we know of a woman Deputy Speaker for Dewan Negara...we do have a woman Deputy Speaker for the Upper House (and) today (we have a woman Deputy Speaker) for the Lower House.

“I hope that this will be a start...maybe in the future (there) could even be (woman) speaker for both houses,” she told a media conference at the Parliament building here today.

Azalina was elected as the new Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker today following the tabling of a motion proposing for the Johor-born MP to be appointed to the post in accordance with Standing Order 4(1) of the Dewan Rakyat by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, to replace Teluk Intan MP Nga Kor Ming who had resigned.

Azalina admitted there were some tensions between MPs from the government and opposition blocs at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today, however she hoped that each MP would realise their responsibilities in Parliament.

“If we know we are representing the people, so let’s talk on the people’s issues.

“We got a bill on Covid-19, there’s a lot of laws that we need to look at so that the country can move forward let’s put all Members of Parliament representing their constituencies to talk about that,” she said. — Bernama