Works on JB-Singapore Rapid Transit System project expected to begin in Nov, says Johor MB

ISKANDAR PUTERI, July 12 — Works on the Rapid Transit System (RTS) project linking Johor Baru and Singapore are expected to begin in November since all the requirements in the agreement have been met by both parties, said Johor Mentri Besar, Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

“I was informed that all the requirements in the three agreements have been fulfilled.

“Thus, when it is signed, within three months we will see the commencement of the project. By November, we will see something on the ground,” he told reporters at a media conference after visiting the Sungai Pulai bridge project here, today.

Hasni was asked to comment on the progress of the mega project which will link Bukit Chagar in Johor Baru to Woodlands, Singapore.

The four-kilometre project is essential for Johoreans working in Singapore and to ease traffic congestion on the Johor Causeway, he added.

Commenting further, Hasni said the project maintenance and train operations depot initially planned to be constructed in Mandai, Singapore had been relocated to Wadihana, Johor Baru.

He said the depot construction works are expected to open up about 500 job opportunities.

On the call for the government to re-open the borders to allow Malaysian workers to enter Singapore, Hasni hoped that it could be implemented after the republic’s general election. — Bernama