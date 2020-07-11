Domestic Trade Ministry opens eight investigation papers on chicken traders after public complaints

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs has opened investigation papers on eight chicken traders over suspicion of profiteering. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 11 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has opened investigation papers on eight chicken traders over suspicion of profiteering.

KPDNHEP enforcement director Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman said it involved four public market vendors in Melaka, and four wholesalers — one in Melaka and three in Kuala Lumpur.

He said further investigations were being conducted under Section 14(1) of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

Iskandar Halim said the KPDNHEP enforcement division had mounted inspections to identify the source of the price hike following complaints from the public on the rise in chicken prices at public wet markets.

“Overall, as of June 30, about 353 premises have been inspected comprising 280 vendors, 50 wholesalers and 23 chicken farmers/rearers.

“Based on the number of inspections, about 310 premises have been served with a notice under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011,” he said. — Bernama