Aren’t we allies to be included in state action council meeting? Selangor PAS chief asks Azmin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Selangor PAS commissioner Datuk Ahmad Yunus Hairi today chided Senior Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali for calling a state action council meeting (MTPNg) without informing other Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders.

Ahmad said Azmin’s recent actions did not bode well for the future, pointing out that it has been more than 100 days since they become political allies in governing Malaysia and there was much work to be done at the state level, more so in Selangor which is led by their common nemesis, Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“The proposed names should be verified by the MTPNg chairman before being approved by the minister. Until today, there has yet to be a meeting of PN component party leaders at the state level to discuss such matters,” Ahmad said in a statement.

He was referring to the appointment of members for the Federal Village Development and Security Committee, which is expected to be resolved in August for non-PN states.

Ahmad said that instead of proper discussions, deals and bargains were being made, adding that such a practice is unhealthy.

“The situation is more tense when all of a sudden the MTPNg meeting is held without informing PN component parties in Selangor.

“This will only strain relations within PN. Why is Selangor different from other non-PN states including Penang, Sabah, and Negri Sembilan?” Ahmad asked.

He reminded Azmin of his previous “harmonious” interaction with PAS and Umno state leaders and urged the minister not to hurt relations with his PN allies, saying voters were watching their every move.

Prior to Ahmad’s rebuke, Selangor Umno chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar criticised Azmin for chairing the state MTPNg meeting last Wednesday without inviting representatives from his party and PAS.

Noh claimed the meeting, chaired by Azmin in his capacity as international trade and industry minister, should have included PN representatives as they were all in the same federal alliance now.