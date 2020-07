Kevin Morais’ brother, Datuk Richard Morais, is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court July 10, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The High Court has sentenced six men to death over the 2015 murder of deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Datuk Kevin Morais.

High Court Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah ruled that the defence failed to raise reasonable doubt in the prosecution's case and that the prosecution succeeded in proving its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The six men are R. Dinishwaran, AK Thinesh Kumar, M. Vishwanath, S. Nimalan, Ravi Chandaran and former army doctor Colonel R.Kunaseegaran.

