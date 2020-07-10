‘Malaysia Prihatin’ is theme for 2020 National Day, Malaysia Day Celebrations, says minister

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (centre) and Sarawak Utilities Minister Datuk Seri Stephen Rundi Utom launching the logo and theme for National Day and Malaysia Day 2020 at the Pelita Auditorium, Kuching, July 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, July 10 — ‘Malaysia Prihatin’ (Malaysia Cares) has been chosen as the theme for this year’s National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said the theme was chosen in recognition of the caring, determined and patient nature of Malaysians in facing the trials and tribulations posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had on July 1 agreed to pick the logo for the 2020 National Day and Malaysia Day with the theme ‘Malaysia Prihatin’,” he told a press conference at the Bangunan Pelita Auditorium here today.

Saifuddin said the word ‘Malaysia’ carried the meaning that every Malaysian is together with the government in combating the pandemic.

“The government’s caring nature in prioritising the welfare of the people is shown through its ‘Prihatin’ (economic stimulus package) initiative,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said that in a bid to liven up the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations this year, the government, through the ministry and its agencies, planned to carry out four main activities.

“Celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Rukun Negara, from July 9 to Sept 16, was launched yesterday at the Perdana Putra building in Putrajaya; the launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang will be held on July 28 in Putrajaya.

“Other than that, the National Day will be celebrated on Aug 31 in Kuala Lumpur; and the Malaysia Day will be held on Sept 16 in Sibu, Sarawak,” he said.

Commenting on the National Day celebrations, Saifuddin said there would be no parade this time, but Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) would broadcast a programme on Aug 31 to mark the occasion. — Bernama