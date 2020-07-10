Bukit Aman to moot review team on fireman Adib’s death, IGP says evidence inconclusive for charges

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador also noted conflicting opinions by the two forensic pathologists who testified in the inquest, and hopes it can be the focal point for the review team if the Home Ministry (KDN) agrees to its formation. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador is proposing the set-up of a review committee to dig further into the sequence of events that led to the severe injuries that killed fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim nearly two years ago.

The country’s top policeman said that after the coroner pronounced Adib’s death to be the result of a crime committed by two or more persons, police had recalled all 30 witnesses who testified during the inquest plus 52 more people for interviews, but were still not able to determine whom to prosecute.

Abdul Hamid also noted conflicting opinions by the two forensic pathologists who testified in the inquest, and hopes it can be the focal point for the review team if the Home Ministry (KDN) agrees to its formation.

“Because this issue is still unsolved and with many claims and comments made by the people, the Royal Malaysian Police will suggest the formation of a review committee to go over the views of the forensic pathologists.

“We will suggest to KDN so that a review team can be formed,” he told a press conference in Bukit Aman today.

Adib who was a member of the Emergency Medical Rescue Services unit from the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station and sustained serious injuries during a commotion at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya on November 27, 2018.

He died at the National Heart Institute on December 17, 2018, after succumbing to wounds sustained during the incident. He was 24.

On September 27 last year, the Coroner’s Court in Shah Alam ruled that the fireman’s death was the result of a crime committed by more than two or three unknown persons.

Today, Abdul Hamid pled for help from the public. He said those with knowledge or had witnessed incidents from that night but have yet to speak to police, to share their information.

He said police did not have a strong case to charge anyone despite the inquest suggestion that Adib was the victim of a violent act.

“We have exhausted all ways and means to find just one witness who will really be able to convince us and say that he saw that Adib was pulled and attacked by a group of people.

“Up to this point not a single person [has said so], so where can I find such a person,” Abdul Hamid said.

But he said that police are committed to find out what really happened even if the process takes a long time. He hoped it will not be misconstrued as delay tactics.