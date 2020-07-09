Putrajaya says yes to drive-through cinemas in Covid-19 era

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that approval for drive-through cinemas was granted during the special Cabinet meeting. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The government has agreed to allow drive-through cinemas to open, as long as they observe the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) which will be drawn up and refined by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry and the Housing and Local Government Ministry.

In his daily Covid-19 press statement today, Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that approval was granted during the special Cabinet meeting.

“The special Cabinet meeting has agreed to grant the request for drive-in cinemas to operate as long as it observes the SOP provided.

“This includes ensuring that all visitors remain in their respective vehicles, food orders be done online and the orders picked up through drive-through service. Rela personnel must also be deployed on location to control visitors’ movement,” said Ismail.

The federal government allowed regular normal cinemas, theatres and live-event operators to resume business from July 1.

However, Ismail stressed that such activities may only take place in closed venues and with an attendance limit of 250 people at any one time.

Separately, the police arrested 11 people yesterday for breaching SOP under the movement control order (MCO).

The Ops Pematuhan Task Force led by the police had conducted 66,629 inspections involving 2,876 compliance teams with a total of 13,545 personnel being deployed.

They inspected 3,804 shopping centres, 5,913 restaurants, 1,316 stalls, 1,247 factories, 3,767 banks, 860 government offices, 1,184 land transportation terminals, 267 water transportation terminals and 122 air transportation terminals.

Under Ops Benteng, which is to prevent undocumented foreigners from entering Malaysia, the authorities have nabbed 10 undocumented migrants after conducting 66 roadblocks and inspecting 39,407 vehicles.