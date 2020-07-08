Single mother in Penang cheated of RM40,450 by love scam syndicate, say cops

Police said a single mother lost RM40,450 after being smitten by the sweet words of her so-called lover whom she had befriended via social media. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KEPALA BATAS, July 8 — A single mother lost RM40,450 after being smitten by the sweet words of her so-called lover whom she had befriended via social media.

Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said according to the 57-year-old retiree, she had gotten acquainted since May to a “businessman” who claimed to live in London via Facebook.

“After several weeks, the man asked the victim to open a bank account to facilitate his business dealings in the country,” he said in a statement today.

Noorzainy said the victim not only opened a new bank account but also had posted the automated teller machine (ATM) card to the suspect.

He said, the man later told the victim that he wanted to send gifts including a handbag, a mobile phone and cash as a token of their love.

“The woman was then contacted by an agent of a courier company who asked the victim to make a payment into several bank accounts before she could receive the gifts.

“Believing that the ‘gifts’ were from her lover, the suspect made four payments into two accounts totalling RM40,450,” he said.

The victim only realised she had been duped after failing to contact the suspect, Noorzainy said adding that the woman lodged a police report yesterday.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama