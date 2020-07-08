‘I know nothing about a new party,’ says Azmin

Senior Minister cum Miti Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali attends the ISO 37001:2016: Anti-Bribery Management System certificate presentation ceremony at the Menara Miti July 8, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today distanced himself from talk that he is planning to form a new political party.

He said he is not involved in any way with the allegation of a new party being registered with the Registrar of Societies (ROS) as reported by several media outlets recently.

“I know nothing about a new party. Who said there is a new party?” he told reporters after attending the ISO 37001:2016: Anti-Bribery Management System certificate presentation ceremony at Menara Miti today.

Pressed further on media reports that the purported party registration had hit a snag with the ROS, Azmin replied: “Of course, as I never submitted any such application.”

On June 17, when asked by reporters, Azmin said the issue of a new party did not arise as both he and his compatriots are focusing on serving the voters and ensuring that the public’s hardships due to the Covid-19 pandemic are addressed.

On June 15, it was reported that Azmin and several other MPs aligned with him had submitted an application to register a new political party but hit a snag with the ROS.

This comes after a list emerged supposedly detailing the leaders of a new political party purportedly named Parti Keadilan Negara, suggesting that it is a breakaway from PKR.

In the list, Azmin was named as the de facto leader of the purported party, with Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein as its president.

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, who was named as the purported party’s secretary-general, has rejected the authenticity of the list.